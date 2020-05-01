Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $216.70 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

