Hope Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.72. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,402,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

