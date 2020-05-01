HSBC Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €62.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.77 ($67.17).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock traded down €4.55 ($5.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €55.05 ($64.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.58. Krones has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 1-year high of €83.85 ($97.50).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.