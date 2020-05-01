Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $423.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $423.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.82. 1,693,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.40. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $392.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2,281.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954,786 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 57.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 7,848.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,567,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

