Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $435.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $424.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.95.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,401. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.40. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP lifted its stake in Humana by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP now owns 2,878,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.