Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $500.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $9.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.24. 1,089,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $90,615,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

