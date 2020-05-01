Hurify 24-Hour Volume Tops $86.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Hurify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, LATOKEN, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $39,758.04 and approximately $86.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.03990130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035950 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009673 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinMex, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.