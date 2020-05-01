Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

