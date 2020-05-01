HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HUYA by 179.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 5,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.17. HUYA has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

