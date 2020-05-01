I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $846.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00941636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00051309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00278648 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,131,740 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

