IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. IBM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $121.87. 4,923,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,427. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.