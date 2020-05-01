Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.50 ($2.97).

IBST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 196.33 ($2.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.52. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts predict that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

