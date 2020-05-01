iBTC Price Tops $0.0000 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 82.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a total market cap of $1,507.91 and $16.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 72.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,992,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

