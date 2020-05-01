iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR) Head to Head Review

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iCAD and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98% RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 6.93 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -27.73 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

