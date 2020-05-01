Iconic Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $1,459.42 and $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004376 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

