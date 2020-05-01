IG Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,094.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. IG Gold has a market cap of $607,634.30 and $2,094.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

