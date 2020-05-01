II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.79.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.