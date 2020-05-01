ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0577 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $520,522.04 and $1.67 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,576,470 coins and its circulating supply is 9,026,970 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

