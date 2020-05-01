Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of Imax stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 1,323,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Imax will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Imax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 86,464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Imax by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Imax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

