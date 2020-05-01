IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 990.67 ($13.03).

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Thursday, reaching GBX 796 ($10.47). 166,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.91.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

