Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,477 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.86.

AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

