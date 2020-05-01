INLOCK (ILK) Price Up 11% This Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $19,215.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INLOCK has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.04067996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011302 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009125 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,949,195 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

