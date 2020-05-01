INO COIN (INO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351.61 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. INO COIN has a market cap of $351.61 million and $450,113.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00021936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

