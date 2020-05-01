Insider Buying: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Buys 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

