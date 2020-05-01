Insider Buying: VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Purchases 4,700 Shares of Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 425,544 shares in the company, valued at C$1,468,126.80.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Larry Douglas Taylor bought 10,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00.

VQS traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 644.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. VIQ Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The company has a market cap of $60.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

