Insight Chain Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $136.93 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00397870 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001095 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006199 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.