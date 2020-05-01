Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,338 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

