INT Chain (INT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.03990130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035950 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009673 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

