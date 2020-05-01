Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 800,621 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Intel worth $1,504,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,078 shares of company stock worth $4,013,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.