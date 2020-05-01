Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. 10,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,551. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

