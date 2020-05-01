Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $593,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 27,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

