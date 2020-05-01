Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $218.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

