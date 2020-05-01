Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.