Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 1st (BTSDF, CATB, CBAY, CDZI, CFRUY, CHL, CIADY, CICHY, CIHKY, CLSD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 1st:

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

