Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 1st (AJB, BA, BMW, BRW, FERG, GFS, HFG, IFXA, IHP, MRK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 1st:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 285 ($3.75). Liberum Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get AJ Bell PLC alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $125.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 695 ($9.14). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 384 ($5.05) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 145 ($1.91). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €173.00 ($201.16) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 44 ($0.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.