Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CoStar Group (CSGP)

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $660.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $750.00 to $710.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $790.00 to $695.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $825.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $800.00 to $755.00.

4/23/2020 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $780.00 to $730.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

4/21/2020 – CoStar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $676.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

3/2/2020 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $639.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $597.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.83. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $482.10 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

