Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS):

4/29/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/29/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

4/16/2020 – QTS Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

3/3/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.