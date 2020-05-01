Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Passage Bio (GFL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE: GFL) recently:

4/24/2020 – Passage Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

4/23/2020 – Passage Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

4/17/2020 – Passage Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

4/15/2020 – Passage Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

4/14/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Passage Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Passage Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

4/8/2020 – Passage Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

3/31/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.