Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.79. 250,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

