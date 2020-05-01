Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

ISBC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,376.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,765,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 3,510,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 802,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 735,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 690,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

