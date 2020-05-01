Investors Buy Large Volume of ACM Research Call Options (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 32,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.