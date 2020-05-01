Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,473 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical volume of 294 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SRTY stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

