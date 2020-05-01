Invictus Hyperion Fund One Day Volume Reaches $13,847.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 8% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $13,847.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

