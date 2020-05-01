IoT Chain Price Reaches $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $3.11 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

