Iowa State Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. 177,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

