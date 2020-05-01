Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 53,680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.