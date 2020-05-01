Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.