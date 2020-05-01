Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 15,716 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 7,796,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,692. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.