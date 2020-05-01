Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 7,575,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

