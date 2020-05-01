Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,146. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

